PARIS — Al Larrivee, the computer system administrator for Oxford County, has resigned, effective Sept. 10.

County commissioners accepted the resignation Monday morning and made plans to hire a replacement.

Larrivee, who oversaw the system for nine years, did not give a reason for his decision in his resignation letter. He did pledge to work with his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

Commissioners moved to advertise the opening and instructed the Sheriff’s Office and the county Regional Communications Center to work together to come up with an interim solution while the position is vacant.

County officials hope to hire a new administrator within 45, Abby Shanor, county executive assistant said.

Commissioners later met in executive session Monday morning to discuss a personnel matter.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: