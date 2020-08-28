LEWISTON – Natasha Natalie Morgan, 19, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. Natasha was born in Lewiston, Maine on September 16, 2000 to mother; Liza Morgan, and father, Hughburns Morgan. Natasha received her diploma from Lewiston Adult Education and took some college courses at Central Maine Community College. Natasha had planned to return to school in the spring to work towards a nursing degree with goals to become a mid-wife. Natasha worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Clover Manor in Auburn.

She is survived by her 1-year-old daughter, Valentina Morgan, her parents and mother’s partner; Tim Boutin of Lewiston, her siblings: Tamara, Isiah, Maurisa Clavet, Julius, Odane, Asharie, Omar, Monique, Dominic Wilson, and step-sister; Hannah Boutin; her maternal aunt; Tany Walker of Auburn and cousin Anthony Walker, her maternal grandparents Richard and Jean Blanchette of Sabattus.

Natasha was a wonderful and beautiful young woman who was known for her infectious smile and laughter. She was kind, caring, compassionate, and loved by many friends; notably: Nicole, Marella, Khadijah, Ty, Ruthie, and Emily. Natasha was adored by all who knew her.

Natasha was a fatal victim of domestic violence and will always be remembered for being a wonderful mother, sister, niece, granddaughter, and friend.

Funeral services will be held by Fortin Funeral Group at 217 Turner St. Auburn, Maine.

Viewing will be August 30, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, open to family and friends.

Service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 12:00 pm with burial to follow at 1:30 pm at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Flowers can be sent to Fortin Funeral Group

at 217 Turner St.

Auburn, ME 04210

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the gofundme page at

http://www.gf.me/u/ys8mpi

