As a citizen of central Maine, I am proud to say that Ned Claxton represents me in Augusta.

His support of educational funding — including adult education — speaks to his understanding of the importance of education at all levels.

His consistent work to help those battling opioid addiction and to improve things for veterans shows his compassion for the citizens of Maine.

During this pandemic, his support to help increase state funding for schools and revenue sharing for towns helps to ease the burdens being faced.

I appreciate knowing that if I reach out to him with an issue, he will be responsive and do what he can to help me, even if it is just being a compassionate listener.

Ned Claxton has my vote in November because Maine needs people like him in Augusta to work hard for us.

Suzette Moulton, Poland

