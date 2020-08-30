Oxford Plains Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
1. Johnny Clark
2. Jeff Taylor
3. Joey Doiron
4. Dave Farrington Jr.
5. Mike Hopkins
6. DJ Shaw
7. Ben Ashline
8. Trevor Sanborn
9. Garrett Hall
10. Gabe Brown
11. Alan Tardiff
12. Curtis Gerry
13. Derek Ramstrom
14. Cassius Clark
15. Eddie MacDonald
16. Austin Teras
17. Ben Rowe
18. John Peters
19. Brandon Barker
20. Dan Winter
21. Mike Rowe
22. Wyatt Alexander
23. Corey Bubar
24. Travis Benjamin
25. Craig Weinstein
26. Scott McDaniel
27. Kate Re
28. Joey Pastore
29. Derek Griffith
30. Josh Childs
31. Ray Christian III
32. Kyle DeSouza
33. Calvin Rose Jr.
34. Bubba Pollard
35. Shawn Martin
36. Tracy Gordon
37. Scott Robbins
38. Travis Stearns
39. Tim Brackett
40. Ryan Kuhn
41. Ryan Robbins
42. Alan Wilson
43. Anthony Constantino
44. Nick Sweet
