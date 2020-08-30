Throughout his career as a family physician, Ned Claxton has worked to improve the health of Maine families. Now, as Maine deals with COVID-19, we need his expertise and compassion more than ever.

In 2018, when I drove Claxton around the back roads of Senate District 20 to meet his future constituents, I was consistently impressed with his ability to listen respectfully to the people he was meeting, and find common ground with them.

After his election as the district’s senator, he brought to Augusta common sense, a strong work ethic, a sense of humor and, finally, a commitment to service and civility. He also worked with the domestic violence advocacy community, of which I am a member, to sponsor a bill that has enhanced the safety of domestic violence victims throughout Maine.

I encourage the citizens of Senate District 20 to join me in voting for Ned Claxton.

Faye Luppi, Poland

