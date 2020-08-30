The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths, as an outbreak that began at a Millinocket wedding reception spread to a jail, a rehabilitation facility and, health authorities suspect, a church 200 miles away.

An outbreak stemming from the crowded wedding reception in Millinocket has now directly or indirectly infected over 120 people, according to the Maine CDC, including 54 staffers and inmates at the York County Jail.

Vital signs New COVID-19 cases: 23

Total cases: 4,512

New deaths: 0

Total deaths: 132

Active cases: 470

Hospitalizations: 7

Total ICU beds: 393

Available ICU beds: 136

Total ventilators: 319

Available ventilators: 268

Alternatives: 442

On Saturday, health authorities announced that five cases had been detected at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, whose pastor apparently officiated the Millinocket wedding.

Maine CDC officials on Sunday confirmed that they were looking into a link between the Sanford church and the Millinocket-area wedding and reception.

“As part of the investigation (into the church outbreak), Maine CDC is working to determine the extent of links to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties, including the outbreak associated with the Millinocket wedding and reception,” spokeswoman Jackie Farwell said.

The church’s pastor, Todd Bell, said via email on Sunday that all five members of his congregation with COVID-19 were doing well. He did not answer questions about the East Millinocket wedding.

Meanwhile, Maine’s cumulative cases rose by 23 patients to 4,512 on Sunday, according to the Maine CDC. Of those, 4,047 have been confirmed by testing and 465 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

One hundred thirty-two people have died with COVID-19 in Maine.

Subtracting the number of people who have recovered – 3,910 – and died, there were 470 active cases on Sunday.

Nine cases at Maple Crest Rehabilitation Center in Madison also have been connected to the wedding reception.

State officials last week reinstated the license of Big Moose Inn, the venue that hosted the reception, after the business made changes to comply with state pandemic regulations. The inn was found in violation after it hosted an indoor reception with more than 50 people, the limit in Maine; the owners said they tried to stay under the limit by breaking the party into two rooms.

One person has died in the outbreak resulting from the reception.

Meanwhile, the University of Maine System on Sunday reported an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 at the University of Southern Maine. There are still nine active cases across the university system, the same as Saturday, officials said, because a patient at the University of Maine in Orono has been released from isolation.

The USM student was tested through the university’s asymptomatic screening program, and has been in quarantine pending test results, officials said. School authorities and the student are working with state health officials to trace any possible contacts.

County by county in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 612 COVID-19 cases in Androscoggin, 38 in Aroostook, 2,187 in Cumberland, 53 in Franklin, 45 in Hancock, 188 in Kennebec, 29 in Knox, 36 in Lincoln, 61 in Oxford, 229 in Penobscot, eight in Piscataquis, 60 in Sagadahoc, 51 in Somerset, 69 in Waldo, 15 in Washington, and 830 in York.

By age, 10.1 percent of patients were under 20, while 16.5 percent were in their 20s, 15.4 percent were in their 30s, 14.8 percent were in their 40s, 16.1 percent were in their 50s, 11.5 percent were in their 60s, 7.8 percent were in their 70s, and 7.6 percent were 80 or over.

Women still make up a slight majority of cases, at just over 51 percent.

Maine’s hospitals had seven patients with COVID-19 on Sunday, of whom four were in intensive care and one was on a ventilator. There were 136 intensive care unit beds available of a statewide 393, and 268 ventilators available of 319. Maine also had 442 alternative ventilators.

Around the world on Sunday night, there were 25.1 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 844,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States had nearly 6 million cases and 183,034 deaths.

