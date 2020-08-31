CHELSEA — A 59-year-old man was shot Monday morning in Chelsea, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, whom police did not identify, contacted the Sheriff’s Office at 7:46 a.m. to say he had been shot near a residence on Wellman Road.
The man was taken by Augusta Rescue to the hospital. Officials said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Sources at the Sheriff’s Office said Monday the shooting remained under investigation but posed no threat to the public.
