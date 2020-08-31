A Portland man who shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend was ordered Monday to serve seven and a half years in prison for manslaughter.

Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, was charged with murder in the death of Isahak Muse, 22. Cardilli admitted to killing Muse during a fight at the Cardilli family home in Riverton, but he said he was defending himself and his family. The prosecutors from the Maine Attorney General’s Office argued the law did not allow Cardilli to use deadly force during that confrontation in the early morning hours of March 16, 2019.

Superior Court Justice Nancy Mills ultimately found Cardilli guilty of manslaughter after a bench trial in December. Mills is now retired but decided the sentencing Monday afternoon at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Cardilli faced a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison because he used a firearm to cause the death of another person. The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 30 years.

The state asked for a sentence of 18 years, including 12 years in prison. The defense asked for a sentence of eight years, with four years in prison.

Mills called the courtroom to order at about 1 p.m. to announce her sentencing analysis and decision. The entire sentence is 11 years, with all but seven and a half years suspended.

The judge heard arguments from both sides Monday morning, as well as emotional statements from family members of both Muse and Cardilli. The defendant himself addressed the court last. Cardilli said he wishes Muse was still alive and his family was not suffering, but he did not directly apologize for his own actions that night.

“I wish the events of that night never happened,” Cardilli said. “It was a tragedy for both of our families.”

The Muse siblings asked the court to impose the strictest possible sentence on Cardilli. They described their brother as the youngest of nine, a joy in their family and a friend to all. One sister described the pain she felt knowing her newborn baby would never meet her brother, who loved children. Another described the way Muse would kiss her forehead as a gesture of love.

“We’re never going to be happy ever again,” Asli Muse said.

The bench trial lasted a week in December. Mills decided that the state failed to prove Cardilli was not acting in self-defense, but she also found that his belief that he needed to shoot Muse was not reasonable.

Her conclusions supported neither a guilty verdict, nor a full acquittal. The result was a conviction on the lesser offense of manslaughter.

“The state did prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant’s beliefs which led to his conduct were objectively unreasonable,” the judge said at the time. “That is what the law calls imperfect self-defense.”

This story will be updated.

