Photographer Walter Smalling will participate in a moderated online discussion at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, hosted by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

In 2018 and 2019, Smalling traveled almost 6,000 miles by car photographing the homes, studios, and favorite places of 26 celebrated visual artists who have found creative inspiration in Maine. The resulting photographs take center stage in the new book, “At First Light: Two Centuries of Maine Artists, Their Homes and Studios,”

Smalling will describe his work on this project, and Bowdoin College Museum of Art co-directors Anne Collins Goodyear and Frank H. Goodyear will moderate a discussion with the audience.

The discussion is open to the public and free registration is required. For more information, visit www.bowdoin.edu/calendar/index.html. “At First Light: Two Centuries of Maine Artists, Their Homes and Studios” is available for online purchase through The Bowdoin Store. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

