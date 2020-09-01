This year marks the twentieth anniversary celebration of Barbara Prey Projects with a safe socially distanced all day closing reception for the exhibit, “20 IN 2020 Celebrating 2 Decades” from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Saturday event marks the start of the final weekend to see the exhibition.

A key figure in American painting, Prey’s work is included in major public collections including The National Gallery of Art, The White House, The Brooklyn Museum, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, The Kennedy Space Center and United States Embassies worldwide. She was appointed by the President of the United States to the National Council on the Arts, the advisory board of the National Endowment for the Arts. She was invited to paint the official White House Christmas Card and her NASA commissions were part of the Smithsonian museum traveling exhibit NASA ART/50 Years. Her current exhibition 20 in 2020 features Prey’s recent, innovative body of new large-scale watercolors. In the upstairs gallery is the exhibition Mother-Daughter: Two Generations. Barbara Prey’s mother, Peggy Joubert Ernst was head of the Design Department at the prestigious Pratt Art Institute in New York City, and a celebrated artist who was well known for her textile designs (Peggy Joubert Designs) which appeared on fabrics around the world (featured in this exhibition). A timely exhibition for the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the 200th anniversary of the State of Maine where her mother’s ancestors were the first settlers in the 1700s.

Walk-through with gallery assistant and Bowdoin College student Kate McKee on Labor Day weekend from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6. This is a great and unique opportunity to gain insight and learn more about the individual works on exhibit at Barbara Prey Projects.

The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Barbara Prey Projects is located at Main St., Port Clyde. For more information, call (207) 372.8087 or visit www.barbaraprey.com.

