FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to award a snow removal contract to Chase Logging of Strong. The award is conditioned on submitting a list of equipment and proof of insurance within 45 days.

Commissioners also approved donating two used snowmobiles to Carrabassett Valley and Weld fire rescue departments for rescues.

Chase Logging, owned by Tyson Chase of Strong, bid $6,304 per mile to maintain 12.69 miles in Madrid Township, for a total of about $80,000. Alan Brisard of Madrid Township, who held the contract previously, bid $7,000 per mile.

Town Clerk Julie Magoon said Chase needs to purchase equipment but has the financing lined up and insurance lined up as well. Kyes Insurance has been in contact with her, she said.

All county snow removal contracts are for one year with an option to renew for another year, Magoon said. The renewal options can extend to five years, but after that the contract is rebid.

Last year, Brisard’s bid $5,900 per mile, Commissioner Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton said.

Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said he had never heard of Chase Logging.

Barker opposed the vote while Brann and Charles Webster of Farmington voted in favor.

In other business, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Sheriff’s Office donating two older snowmobiles to Carrabassett Valley and Weld fire rescue departments. The machines were purchased with grant money from Operation Stonegarden in 2010.

Operation Stonegarden is a cooperative effort among the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection and local law enforcement agencies to secure international borders.

Both towns do not have a snowmobile for rescues, Lt. David Rackliffe said.

The Sheriff’s Office checked with other departments, and one was interested but it had just received grant funding for other equipment, he said.

Rackliffe said the Sheriff’s Office is using federal grant money to buy two new snowmobiles. There are no restrictions on how to dispose of the used sleds but they need to keep track of them. Technically they are county property, he said.

