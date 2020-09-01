Androscoggin County

• Trevor Brown, 22, of Poland, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 9:28 p.m. Monday on Milton Lane in Mechanic Falls.

• Robert Meehan, 43, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 12:53 a.m. Tuesday on Route 4 in Turner.

• Michele Finley, 43, of Windham, on a probation hold, 9:32 a.m. Tuesday at 140 Canal St. in Lewiston.

• Joseph Pepin, 42, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 11:04 a.m. Tuesday at 140 Canal St. in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Everline Niragira, 23, of Farmington, on a charge of criminal trespassing and eight counts of violating conditions of release, 9:40 p.m. Monday at 64 Summer St.

