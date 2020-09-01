The Maine Marine Patrol has resumed its search of the Piscataqua River for a kayaker missing since Sunday.
Spokesman Jeff Nichols said the search for Dan Vardell, 53, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is centered around Wood Island, where an overturned kayak was found Sunday.
Nichols said the search is being conducted by plane and boats.
Vardell was last seen putting his kayak in the water at Esther’s Marina in Portsmouth.
Nichols said the marine patrol had no further information about Vardell or his plans for his kayaking trip.
This story will be updated.
