RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts welcomed all ages to take part in the Community Art Project in June. The RFA provided anyone interested in participating with a 24×24-inch board to decorate with paints or other media with each square expressing their idea of “happiness.” Thirty-six entries have been on display in the walkway between the RFA Lakeside Theater and Blue Flame on Main Street and will remain on display through September. The public was invited to vote for their favorites as a fundraiser; votes closed at noon Friday, Aug. 28. The awards ceremony was held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, and ribbons and checks were awarded to winners in three categories. Anna Shirley received the most votes for “Happiest”; John Hooper Received the most votes for “The One I Would Buy If I Could”; and Sophie Chu-O’Neil won the vote in “Best Overall.”

