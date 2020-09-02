RUMFORD – Thelma Ruth Brownell Judkins, 94, of Peru, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Rumford Community Home. While we rejoice that she has been promoted to heaven to be with her beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we will miss her tremendously.

Thelma Ruth Brownell Judkins, daughter of the late Dunreath and Georgia Brownell, was born March 6, 1926, in Camden. She was married to Albert Judkins, of Upton, on Nov. 1, 1942. This union was blessed with nine children, 26 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Thelma is predeceased by her husband, Albert Judkins; her daughter, Pauline Bailey; two grandsons, Jeremy and Charles; sister, Clara Wyman and brother, Fredrick and Dot Brownell.

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Robert Judkins, William and Sharon Judkins and Ruth “Betty” Scholz, all of Maine, Patricia Weaver of Kansas, Peter Judkins Sr. of Massachusetts, Wanda and Dana Meisner, Marie Allen-Robbins and Rebecca Grooms, also of Maine; sister, Viola Richardson and brother, Donald Brownell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Victory Christian Church in Livermore. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

