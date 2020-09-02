• K’lyb Herrick, 26, 711 Weld St., Dixfield, on two charges of violating condition of release, 11:12 p.m. Tuesday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jon-David Nagle, 41, of Dana Street #1-24, Fryeburg; on charges of violating condition of release, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in Fryeburg by Fryeburg Police Department.

• David F. Paquette, 43, of 305 River Road, Mexico, on charge of probation violation, 1:05 p.m. Tuesday by Mexico Police Department.

