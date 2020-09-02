Presidential spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany gave remarks at the Republican Convention that were moving and equally deceitful. She used the president’s call to her after her prophylactic mastectomy as proof of his support for preexisting conditions coverage. That is utterly false.
The president and his party have been bent from day one on overturning Obamacare. They have a case before the Supreme Court to overturn the entirety of the Affordable Care Act, including preexisting condition coverage. There was not one word at the convention about what they would replace it with, because there is no such plan.
Rep. Jared Golden has been a consistent and strong advocate for health care on the public’s behalf. He has been stalwart in his defense of the preexisting condition protections, cost containment and full funding of Medicare and Medicaid. He will work to protect people’s health care coverage, which is threatened as never before.
Steve Bien, Jay
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Delightfully gourmet balsamic fig and caramelized onion jam
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Growing up Wilson: Dancing with Dad
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
The 2020 election will be like no other
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen