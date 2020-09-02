Presidential spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany gave remarks at the Republican Convention that were moving and equally deceitful. She used the president’s call to her after her prophylactic mastectomy as proof of his support for preexisting conditions coverage. That is utterly false.

The president and his party have been bent from day one on overturning Obamacare. They have a case before the Supreme Court to overturn the entirety of the Affordable Care Act, including preexisting condition coverage. There was not one word at the convention about what they would replace it with, because there is no such plan.

Rep. Jared Golden has been a consistent and strong advocate for health care on the public’s behalf. He has been stalwart in his defense of the preexisting condition protections, cost containment and full funding of Medicare and Medicaid. He will work to protect people’s health care coverage, which is threatened as never before.

Steve Bien, Jay

