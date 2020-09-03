FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank donated a total of $48,000 to nine local districts to help cover the costs of summer meal programs. These districts being: RSU 9, RSU 10, RSU 54, RSU 56, RSU 73, MSAD 44, MSAD 58, MSAD 59 and the Ellsworth School Department.

The bank decided to make the donation after schools all over the state saw a greater need for meal services throughout the summer for students and their families, coupled with the increased cost associated with preventative measures and safety protocols.

