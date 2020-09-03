Maine reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the second time in a week that the state had more than 50 cases in one day.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has tracked 4,617 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths. The number of deaths was unchanged Thursday.

The daily spike in cases follows high-profile outbreaks related to an August 7 wedding and reception in Millinocket, that is also connected to a large outbreak at the York County Jail. So far, 143 cases are linked to the wedding and reception in Millinocket and 85 of those have been at the jail.

Before Thursday’s increase in cases, the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention reported another spike, 55 new cases, on Aug. 28. In the intervening days, the state has reported case numbers that have been more typical since July, between 16-24 daily.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

The outbreak at the York County Jail includes 46 inmates, 19 corrections officers and three other building employees, Sheriff William King said in an email Wednesday. The Maine CDC said Wednesday that 17 people who live in staff members’ households also have tested positive.

Widespread testing has been underway for several days at the jail. Given the vulnerability of the population, there is concern the number of cases could increase. The jail has been testing every inmate upon arrival for some time, but it’s not clear how often staff members are tested. The Maine CDC has said that a staff member attended the wedding in Millinocket.

Inmates and guards have been required to wear masks since the first positive test result came back last month. Previously, the jail required guards to wear masks only when working with an inmate who was suspected of having the virus. At other times, the decision to wear a mask had been up to the individual inmates and guards.

The state’s infection and death rates remain among the lowest in the country, which has now eclipsed 6 million cases and 184,000 deaths.

