York County officials are launching an inquiry into whether the jail followed protocol for wearing masks before an outbreak of COVID-19 infected more than 80 people, nearly half of the inmates and correctional officers.

County Manager Greg Zinser announced that investigation Thursday on a Zoom media call. Sheriff Bill King told the Portland Press Herald last week that neither guards nor inmates were required to wear masks before the outbreak. King was not on the call Thursday and has not answered questions about the outbreak this week.

“Was it a regular occurrence prior to this outbreak?” King said in that interview. “No.”

Public health officials have repeatedly said that face coverings can significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Zinser said Thursday that the county’s protocol should have required guard and inmates to wear masks inside the jail. A third-party investigator, who has not yet been named, will be tasked with finding out whether the jail was actually following those protocols.

“That is the million dollar question,” Zinser said. “We know it is.”

“I’m not going to speculate on who we’re going to be holding accountable at this time or assigning blame,” he added later. “I think collectively we all understand the severity of the situation. We’re going to be looking into this.”

The outbreak at the jail is now one of the state’s largest in a single facility. Officials have said an employee attended a wedding last month in Millinocket that is now linked to at least 143 cases across the state, including two smaller outbreaks at a long-term care facility in Madison and a church in Sanford.

Zinser said the jail is currently conducting a third round of universal testing for all inmates and employees.

As of Thursday morning, the county manager said 46 inmates and 18 employees have tested positive for the virus. One contracted vendor has also tested positive. Those 65 cases make it one of Maine’s largest outbreak in a single facility during the pandemic.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday that 17 people who are household members of jail employees have tested positive as well. Those numbers bring the total case count to 82, which includes three fewer county employees than the sheriff reported on Wednesday. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

The number of people in custody at the York County Jail as of Friday was 106, according to the Maine Department of Corrections. The county budgets for 76 correctional officers, but a high number of vacancies means roughly 40 of those positions are actually filled right now.

Zinser said two officers have mild symptoms similar to the flu. He could not say Thursday how many inmates are experiencing symptoms, but he said none of them have been transferred to the medical unit in the jail for heightened care.

Inmates who have tested positive have been separated from those who have not, he said, officials are working on an agreement to send people who are newly arrested in York County to the jail in neighboring Cumberland County instead.

Employees who have tested positive are quarantined at home. The county manager said repeatedly that the jail has enough corrections officers on duty to keep the jail staffed and safe. Those officers are working overtime, he said, and some are sleeping in a nearby county building between shifts.

“We appreciate the sacrifices that they’re making to staff the facility,” Zinser said. “We do not need at this point to transfer inmates to another facility.”

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: