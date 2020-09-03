NOTRWAY — The town’s tax assessor has delayed sending out tax bills because of a glitch in the software.

The bills are normally sent out in August, but Natalie Andrews told the Select Board on Thursday that she was working with the software company due to a discrepancy in the numbers.

“I need to believe in the numbers,” Andrews said.

She expects that the problem will get resolved in the next couple of weeks, but the mil rate may need to get adjusted. It now stands at 17.45 per $1,,000 of assessed property value. That figure is 10 cents lower than last year’s rate.

In other business, Selectman Sarah Carter wanted to know if there was anything the town could do to help ease the expected congestion in front of Guy E. Rowe Elementary School on Main Street. She said more parents are expected to drive their children to school, which will increase traffic at the drop off area in front of the school.

Chairman Russell Newcomb said it will be a problem until people “figure out how to drop off and pick up the students. I’m sure people will work it out.”

“The first week will be the worst week,” Town Manager Dennis Lajoie added.

Selectman Thomas Curtis expressed concern when he recently attempted to call 9-1-1 and nobody answered the phone. Curtis said he was calling after hearing a gun shot across the lake from where he was. Since 9-1-1 service is run by Oxford County, Curtis said he has reached out to county commissioner Steven Merrill for an explanation.

The board approved a request from Central Maine Power for a new pole on Dunn Road near the intersection with Shedd Road.

In his town manager report, Lajoie reported that construction at the highway garage complex is nearing completion. The recreation building is 90% completed and the new salt shed will hold twice as much material as the previous shed.

Several street paving projects have been completed, while Lynn Street is currently under construction, Lajoie said.

He added that the Maine Department of Transportation has awarded the town a set of solar crosswalk lights for Main Street between Cafe Nomad and Aris Pizza.

