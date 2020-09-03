LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System recently hired Jeffrey Hundman as vice president of finance/CFO and appointed Coleen Elias as CEO/CFO of Community Clinical Services.

Prior to joining Covenant Health, Hundman was CFO with The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a not-for-profit health system in Pennsylvania and New York, where his responsibilities included accounting for a critical access hospital, rural hospital, two home health agencies and a hospice agency.

Hundman holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor of science in business administration in accounting, finance and marketing from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.

Elias has been in the role of interim CEO/CFO at Community Clinical Services since March. Community Clinical Services is a Lewiston-

based federally qualified health center offering family health, pediatrics, dental, psychiatry and counseling services to Lewiston, Auburn and surrounding communities.

She first joined St. Mary’s Health System in 2017 and has served in various Community Clinical Services leadership roles since December 2018. A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Elias holds a master of science degree in health care administration.

