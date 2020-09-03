FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (UWTVA) will kick off a new campaign year with a goal of setting a statewide food drive record and holding an evening of comedy on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

UWTVA will start in a joint effort with the eight other United Ways of Maine to gather the most food ever collected in one week. Residents can bring nonperishables and hygiene products to the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. There will be a a no-contact, physically distanced drop off where volunteers will take the the items from the car as it goes around the loop.

Local food pantries will send volunteers to the event to restock their pantries. The Mt. Blue High School girls field hockey team members will volunteer and have challenged other Mt. Blue sports teams to “out collect” them in items for the drive.

Businesses that want to participate should have the food they collected brought to the drive location. The donations will be weighed and progress will be reported to partner NewsCenter Maine (WCSH 6) as progress toward the goal is tracked by other United Way organizataions as well.

The kick-off event will then switch to comic relief at the Big Sky Grill, with plans to move to the drive-in if RSVPs exceed the 50-person limit before Wednesday, Sept. 9. United Way will present an evening of laughter with Big Bob Glancy, Ben Roberts, Dennis Fogg, Sam Pelletier and Dan Ryder of Teachers Lounge Mafia and Jeff Bailey or Kyla Wheeler.

Tickets are $20 and include a complimentary beverage. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited to 50. If interested, call 207-778-5048 before Sept. 9.

