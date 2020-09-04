Maine is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a sharp decline from the 53 cases from Thursday, and one additional death.

Overall, the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention has tracked 4,632 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 134 deaths. Subtracting previously reported probable COVID-19 cases that turned out to be negative, Maine had a net increase of 15 cases on Friday.

The spikes during the past week can in part be attributed to large outbreaks stemming from a Millinocket wedding and reception, which is now linked to 144 cases and two deaths throughout the state. The York County Jail outbreak — which is also tied to the Millinocket wedding and reception — stands at 82 cases. A jail employee attended the wedding.

In his media briefing on Thursday, Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah noted that York County overall is having a spike in cases. Eighteen of Thursday’s 53 cases were in York County.

“I am concerned that if we do not get a grip on what’s going on in York County it has the potential to spiral and start affecting adjacent parts of the state in the not-too-distant future,” he said.

The state is tracking another outbreak of 10 cases at Sanford’s Calvary Baptist Church, whose pastor, Todd Bell, officiated the Aug. 7 Millinocket wedding. The Maine CDC is still investigating whether the Sanford church outbreak is related to that event.

Meanwhile, after the church appeared to not follow social distancing requirements by the state to control the pandemic, according to online videos that have since been removed, the Maine CDC sent Bell a letter this week informing him of the requirements.

“With upcoming services this weekend at all your churches in Maine, we want to ensure that you will require your congregants to wear face coverings, asking those in attendance to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other, and that all services will adhere to the governor’s orders on the number of people who can attend gatherings,” the Maine CDC letter said. “For indoor gatherings, that is 50 individuals, and for outdoor, 100.”

