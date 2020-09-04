The Maine Department of Education on Friday reclassified York County from “green” to “yellow” under its school re-opening advisory system because of an increase in cases, rising positivity rate and new outbreaks.

The yellow designation suggests the county has an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and that schools may consider hybrid models of instruction. All other counties remain green, meaning the county has as relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread and in-person learning can take place as long as health and safety requirements are in place.

The change for York County comes amid an increase in cases per capita, a positivity rate that at 1.8 percent is three times the state average, and five outbreaks in the county over the last two weeks.

Those include an outbreak at the York County Jail, where 72 cases have been reported, and Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, where there are 10 cases. The pastor of the church, Todd Bell, was the officiant at a wedding and reception in Millinocket last month that has since been linked to 147 cases around the state.

A number of new cases in York County have not been readily traced to new outbreaks, which also suggests there may be community transmission of the coronavirus, the department said in a news release.

According to the release, all schools in the county have already opted to start the year under locally developed hybrid models in order to ensure they are able to meet health and safety requirements.

Under the yellow designation, schools may consider additional precautions such as limiting the number of people in buildings, suspending extracurricular or co-curricular activities including competition between school and grouping students in cohorts to limit interaction.

The state advisory system is a collaboration between the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The designations are meant as a recommendation with final decisions on re-opening left to individual districts.

The state issues a new assessment every two weeks but decided to re-evaluate both York and Penobscot counties a week early due to recent trends. Penobscot County currently remains green.

This story will be updated.

