• Joseph A. Denbow Jr., 28, of 59 Gothic St., Apt. 2, Paris, on charges of burglary, robbery and three counts of violating condition of release, 4:53 p.m. Wednesday by Paris Police Department.

• Frank M. Gerrish, 54, of 13 Harlow Hill Road, Mexico, on charges of unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, probation violation, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia, 5:47 p.m., Wednesday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.

• Michael E. May, 48, of 45 Yeaton Swamp Road, Oxford, on charges of possession of a firearm when prohibited, reckless conduct and criminal mischief, 6:10 p.m. Thursday at that address by Oxford Police Department.

• Scott P. Webber, 50, of 7 Lynn St., Norway, on charges of disorderly conduct-loud unreasonable noise, and criminal trespass, midnight Thursday at that address by Norway Police Department.

• Alfred M. Weiss, 49, of 38 Arthur Allen Road, Sumner, on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, 2:02 a.m. Friday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

