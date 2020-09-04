#441 Gorgeous custom home on the shores of Aziscohos Lake. Home features beautiful hand crafted details, post and beam construction, cathedral ceilings, and incredible views of the lake. Lovely deck overlooking the lake and yard, screened porch for summer dining and relaxation, open concept living area with a beautiful live edge island, large pantry and beautiful stone fireplace with heatilator for those chilly evenings. Cozy bedrooms and a large sleeping loft for family and friends, laundry room, large partition spaces in the basement for more living space, and setup for year-round enjoyment!
Road is seasonal but home is accessible by snowmobile in the winter months. If you are looking for a high end getaway with all the amenities, this is the home you have been looking for! Cabins and homes nearby to entertain neighbors, yet very private and quiet to enjoy all the lakes region has to offer! $399,000
Contact Aimee Danforth 207-890-3744, aimee @noyesrealty.com
