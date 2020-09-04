FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (UWTVA) kicks off a new campaign year with the goal to set a State-wide food drive record AND an evening of comedy!

With all the community has faced so far in 2020, United Way is working to meet unique and elevated demands…but also wants to provide some much-needed comic relief. Details of the kickoff are summarized below.

This campaign year looks to be the most challenging yet as this community still faces needs from the on-going pandemic, but also strives to continue to support children and families, support abuse survivors, increase literacy, increase independence for the elderly and many other things that will require resources and focus in the coming year.

United Way has been part of the Franklin County, Livermore Falls and Livermore communities since 1981 and plans to continue its local focus and effort to make a difference – and needs your help to do that.

UWTVA starts with a joint effort with the eight other United Ways of Maine to collect the most food ever collected in one week! Bring non-perishables and hygiene products to the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot on September 15th from 12 to 5 p.m.

This is a no-contact, physically distanced drop off where volunteers will come get the food from cars driving the loop. The weight of the items donated will be calculated and distributed to the various food pantries throughout the community.

Local food pantries will be sending volunteers to the event to restock their pantries. Already heavily involved is the Mt. Blue girls field hockey team, who will be volunteering and have challenged other Mt. Blue sports teams to ‘out collect’ them in items for the drive. It’s so great to see our youth involved and getting others involved. Other sports teams are welcome to join in that challenge.

Businesses that want to participate should arrange to have the food they collect brought to the food drive location so it can be counted towards the goal. Progress of food collected will be reported to state-wide partner NewsCenter Maine (WCSH 6) as progress towards our goal is tracked by other United Ways as well.

The kick-off event then switches to some comic relief. Scheduled for the Big Sky Grill (with plans to move to the Drive-In if RSVPs exceed the 50 person limit before Sept. 9) United Way presents an evening of much needed laughter with the likes of Big Bob Glancy, Ben Roberts, Dennis Fogg, Sam Pelletier and Dan Ryder of Teachers Lounge Mafia and Jeff Bailey or Kyla Wheeler. Tickets for the event are $20 and include a complimentary beverage from Big Sky Grill. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited to 50 people. RSVPs should be made as soon as possible and before Sept. 9 by calling 778-5048.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.

