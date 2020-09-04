To the Editor:

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk went off without a hitch! As it turned out, thanks to Mother Nature, there was really no need to hook up hoses to spray people before the color stations.

Amidst what turned out to be pouring rain, runners and walkers alike turned out to support their community and have some good, old-fashioned fun! Teams and individuals were great about staying with their own groups and away from others (one person even said she had no idea how many people were even there because she was in her own part of the parking lot with her group)! Masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizer and a staggered start, by group, were all modifications that were made to help make the event safe and still LOTS of fun.

United Way wishes to thank its generous sponsors for making this event possible:

• PLATINUM sponsors Poland Spring, Randy Keach Auto, Technology Solutions of Maine, OTIS Federal Credit Union, Franklin Savings Bank, State Farm Insurance

• GOLD sponsors, The Wood Mill of Maine and the FMH Medical Staff

• SILVER sponsors Consolidated Communications and Full Bloom Hydroponics,

• BRONZE sponsor United Insurance/Shiretown Agency.

• In-kind sponsors include Oakhurst (lots of replenishing chocolate milk), Poland Spring (lots of refreshing bottled water), Black Bear Graphics, and Narrow-Gauge Cinemas.

For an event like this, it goes without saying that volunteers are critical! With over 50 volunteers, ranging from set up, crossing guards, color and water sprayers and so much more behind the scenes, this event would not be possible without them! Thank you to all the volunteers who helped make this a fun, safe event.

For more information, be sure to visit and like United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva, visit the website, www.uwtva.org, or call 778-5048.

Nichole Ernest for

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

Farmington

« Previous

Next »

filed under: