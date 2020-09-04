I think we can all agree that life is about the journey. It’s often the unexpected discoveries along the path that are equally, if not more gratifying than the anticipated finds however great.

I was happy to take a full day off this past Sunday to take the Edible and Wild Mushroom Workshop. Offered by the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and led by Greg Marley, author of Mushrooms for Health; Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi and the award-winning Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares; The Love Lore and Mystic of Mushrooms, the class was attending by over a dozen folks traveling from Maine and New Hampshire.

I had taken shorter workshops on mushrooms before but was looking forward to something that might make some of the information I had obtained a little more solidified in my mind. Most people who know me know I have a terrible memory, but I’m still optimistic that some information will someday stick.

After several hours of preliminary discussion and presentation to get the group accustomed as to what key characteristics to look for, we headed out into the field.

Our destination was the Mingo Springs Trail and Bird Walk. Once we arrived we were told to feel free to search to our hearts desire. Oh and we did. It was like a treasure hunt for sure. For some a serious exploratory walk, for others, a mad dash to find one of the several coveted items. What was on that list? Oh, well of course something unique, something edible, hopefully something perfectly preserved, but mostly something to impress the teacher. Ha ha! I’m not kidding. Grown adults became eager children vying for the attention and praise.

I mean this in a good way, of course! Basically, we were all having a really good time.

While searching for Chaga or Puffballs or the other fun fungi, we found mushrooms we didn’t even realize were mushrooms because of their unexpected shape such as Witch’s butter. When all was said and done, there were many great finds, including a huge bagful of Chanterelles. On the cover of this Rangeley Highlander, you will see that when we broke open a large Lobster mushroom we found a salamander in the middle of having a wonderful meal. What a surprise it must have been to have your current world opened up to see a group of people staring at you!

In addition to the many mushrooms, some common, some on the rarer side, we happened upon many a fairy house. In case you hadn’t heard fairies have been known to leave house and crowns and when you least expect it, you pleasantly come upon one, and in some cases, like at the Mingo Springs Trail and Bird Walk, you find many.

We all agreed the afternoon flew by. Thank you to both the many fairies in our town and to the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust for continuously bringing out the youthful feeling of that very first wonder of the woods.

« Previous

Next »