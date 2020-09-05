Just when one might have thought that things couldn’t get any worse, the divider-in-chief, under whose watch the U.S. has suffered more than 180,000 COVID-19 deaths — the most of any country in the world — now some of his right-wing followers have begun arming themselves as vigilante militias, attacking citizens protesting perceived racism and social injustice.

Enough is enough. It is time for real leadership. That includes in Maine’s U.S. Senate election.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

