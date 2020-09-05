A 25-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in a crash in Palmyra that also injured six other people in his truck, Maine State Police said.

Adam Webber of Hudson was driving near 156 Warren Hill Road in the Somerset County town around 2 a.m. Saturday when his Ford F-350 crashed, killing him and seriously injuring six passengers, state police said in a news release.

Troopers didn’t say how the vehicle crashed or who the passengers were. State police said that speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash.

All six passengers were taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact state police by calling 624-7076 and asking to speak with Trooper Garrett Booth.

