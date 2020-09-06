AUBURN — The City Council will appoint two of its members to serve on a work group tasked with updating Auburn’s comprehensive plan over the next year.

The plan, a tool used by municipalities to guide its long-term needs and policymaking efforts, was last updated in 2010, and is up for its 10-year review.

The city has been working with staff and the Planning Board to develop an ad hoc committee that will draft the updated plan.

The work group will consist of two councilors, two Planning Board members, the mayor, a School Committee member and three “legacy members” of the 2010 Comprehensive Plan Committee.

According to a council memorandum, staff estimates the effort to use 290 hours of staff time and cost $19,000.