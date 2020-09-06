Androscoggin County

• Tia Pomerleau, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, on Drew Street in Lewiston.

• Dustin Flanders, 29, of Hebron, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating after suspension, 1:12 p.m. Sunday, on Drew Street.

Lewiston

• Phillip Witham, 55, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 9 p.m. Saturday, at 87 Barlett St.

• Donald Nieves, 50, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at 124 College St.

• Mohamed Ibrahim, 24, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:02 a.m. Sunday, at intersection of Walnut and Pierce streets.

• Ronnie Mackenzie, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal restraint, 12:42 a.m. Sunday, at 46 Knox St.

• Shawna Lageux, 35, of Augusta, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, at intersection of Sabattus and Oak streets.

• Vincent Turner, 49, of Lewiston, on a charge of aggravated assault, 3:45 a.m. Sunday, on Wood Street.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: