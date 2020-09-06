MONDAY, Sept. 7

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Labor Day, all municipal buildings closed.

TUESDAY, Sept. 8

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes a review of the City Charter and a discussion on police body cameras. Regular meeting includes appointing two councilors to serve on the work group to create a request for proposals for a study of Lake Auburn.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School.

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9

LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

AUBURN — Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

