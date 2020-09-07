Androscoggin County

• Gary Danforth, 38, of Wales, on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening, 7:02 p.m. Sunday in Wales.

Lewiston

• Aden Abdirahman, 19, of Lewiston, on charges of robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release, 11:59 a.m. Sunday at 171 Park St.

• Justice Belanger, 23, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:20 a.m. Monday at Super 8.

• Noah Breau, 21, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:30 a.m. Monday at 64 Oxford St.

