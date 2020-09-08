It is time to be honest about the racism that has been plaguing beautiful Oxford Hills. Racism always existed, but now racists are feeling emboldened to speak their minds at convenience stores, downtown shops and other businesses.

This blatant racism was even seen at Norway UU Church’s peace vigils. I have stood with those loving, compassionate folks many times. Their signs say things like “Witness for Peace” and “Standing in Solidarity.” Yet, we routinely have local folks display crude gestures at us. One person was so bold that he intentionally blew diesel fumes in the face of elderly peaceful protestors.

Yet, the Black Lives Matter movement has never had more support in Oxford County than it does today. We have had protests to demand racial justice with record numbers. Community members, of all political backgrounds, have called for reform of systemic racist policies and to simply “love thy neighbor.”

Oxford Hills does have a history of shameful racist acts by our citizens, yet change is coming.

I call on every citizen to reject hateful, racist rhetoric and call out racism whenever it rears its ugly head.

We are a beautiful, diverse area with some of the best people on the planet. It is time for people to remember that hate will never have a home here and show everyone that this is the way Maine life should be.

Liesha Petrovich, Norway

