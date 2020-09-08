RUMFORD — Annette Pratt was driven to Rangeley on Saturday as punishment for violating the Motorcycle Riders of Maine’s rules that required her to take a bike ride on her birthday.

Pratt said she found the group’s Facebook page, which indicated they welcome bike-related functions, and contacted member Steve Davis of Newport about her wish for a birthday ride.

The motorcycle enthusiasts went to work, creating a poster with a mock criminal information summary, a reflective vest decorated with Motorcycle Riders of Maine patches and the words “dangerous fugitive.”

On Saturday morning, 10 members of the group, escorted by Rumford and Mexico police, rode to Pratt’s house at 408 Penobsoct St. to declare her guilty of violating their rules by celebrating her 72nd birthday four days earlier without a motorcycle ride.

As part of the act, Davis walked to her door and demanded she come out with her hands raised.

Escorted outside by her son, Keith Sinclair, Pratt was instructed to board Terry Broughman’s Harley-Davidson trike to be taken to the Height of Land, the scenic overlook on Route 17, which was her punishment. The trip also included dining in Oquossoc village.

