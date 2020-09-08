Harper Maifeld, 7, and her mother, Meagan Maifeld, speak to Dirigo Elementary School physical education teacher Gretchen Curtis on the first day of classes Tuesday. Curtis was one of many teachers guiding students to line up before entering the school in Peru. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times
Olivia Taylor, 7, and her father, Jason Taylor, wait as her mother, Jessica Hammond, checks her dress on the first day of classes Tuesday at Dirigo Elementary School in Peru. The second-grader said she is “nervous and excited.” Wearing a mask and being socially distant is “not fun,” she said, but she’ll “make lemonade out of lemons.” Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times