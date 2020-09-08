A Portland man remains in serious condition at Maine Medical Center two days after his motorized scooter collided with a Ford Fiesta near the intersection of Congress and Sheridan streets.

Portland police on Tuesday identified the victim as Jahuda Henderson, 33, of Portland. Henderson was listed in serious condition Tuesday by a spokeswoman for the Portland-based hospital. The collision occurred Sunday afternoon.

Portland police said the driver of the car was a 16-year-old male from Limerick. Lt. Robert Martin said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is being asked to contact Portland police at 874-8532 or 874-8575.

