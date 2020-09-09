Silent Candle Light Vigil in park to recall 9-11

LIVERMORE FALLS — A Silent Candle Light Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Union Park to remember and never forget the 2,977 people who lost their lives that day.

All are invited, including police, EMS and fire departments to join for 15 minutes to remember. There will be candles, but if it rains, people are asked to bring a flashlight as the vigil will take place rain or shine. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and use social distancing.

Bring a lawn chair if needed.

Healing prayer service set for Sept. 11

LEWISTON — All are invited to gather for a healing prayer service at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St. Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Parish, will preside at the service. To attend, register at www.princeofpeace.me. Social distancing and crowd restriction protocols will be followed.

Catholics believe that healing occurs during all Masses through the gift of the holy spirit. During a healing Mass and service, participants must remain open to the holy spirit and invite him into their hearts in order for healing to take place. The theme of the entire Mass is healing, from the celebrant to the music to the participants to prayer teams. Pam Vaillancourt will offer the music at the service.

For more information, call Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.

Household hazardous waste collection set

WILTON — A household hazardous waste satellite collection will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Wilton Transfer Station, 158 Weld Road.

Adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus disease regulations that are in place. Residents should remain in their vehicle and trained staff will inspect and remove hazardous waste.

« Previous

Next »