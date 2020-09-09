JAY — A developer plans to file applications with the state this month to install 15,000 solar panels on 34 acres at the end of Chickadee Avenue.

The 5-megawatt facility by Nexamp is proposed for two connecting parcels, which combined, total 48 acres. The 15,000 solar panels will be ground-mounted.

The solar array will provide enough electricity to power more than 1,000 typical Maine households.

The project will connect to Central Maine Power Co. distribution lines along Main Street/Route 4.

Nexamp, which has offices around the United States, including Maine and Massachusetts, was founded in 2007 by two U.S Army veterans, according to its website. It offers solar and energy storage solutions and owns, operates and manages all its projects.

Nexamp plans to file permit applications for Site Location of Development Act and Natural Resource Protection Wetlands Alteration with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on or about Sept. 21.

The property slated for the project is in the names of two limited liability companies, PWH Properties and CQA Development, both based in North Yarmouth, according to Jay tax maps.

About 24 acres of a previously heavily, harvested wooded area will be cut, according to engineer Dan Diffin of Sevee & Maher Engineers Inc. in Cumberland. He presented information on the project Aug. 25.

About 1.1 acres will be new impervious surface, including a 15-foot gravel road and three concrete equipment pads. Surrounding the area will be a be 7-foot high tensile fixed-knot, wire fence with black fabric. It will be about 30 feet or more from the residential property lines in most locations.

The project will also abut the state’s right of way for its multipurpose Whistle Stop Trail and will extend northerly toward agricultural fields.

As a community solar project, some of the electricity from the facility will be available to local residents and businesses, according to Diffin. Those who choose to participate are estimated to reduce their annual electricity costs by about 15%.

Additional details about the mechanics of community solar can be found at www.nexamp.com/community-solar.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over the applications must be received by Maine Department of Environmental Protection in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the department to be complete and accepted for processing. A hearing may or not be held at the discretion of the MDEP commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection.

Public comment will be accepted throughout the application process. Applications will be filed for public inspection at the MDEP office in Augusta and at the Jay Town Office.

