Livermore Falls Selectman Nixon Ortiz on Wednesday looks over part of the new playground equipment the Public Works Department is installing at the Livermore Falls Recreation Field. There will be two slides, monkey bars and a climbing wall. Voters approved spending up to $15,000 in 2019, which basically came from $18,000 in timber harvest proceeds. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

livermore falls maine
