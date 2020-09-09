FAYETTE — Information for Fayette Central School bus runs is listed below.

School starts Tuesday, Sept. 8, for all students except those in pre-kindergarten. Classes for pre-kindergarten students begin Sept. 9.

Please note: All bus passengers should be ready 10 minutes in advance of their scheduled pick-up and be at the bus stop waiting. It is the student’s responsibility to be on time. Occasionally the time will vary plus or minus 10 minutes due to road or weather conditions. The bus will not wait for late students, or go back to pick up students who have missed the bus. This will ensure the buses remain on schedule for all students. Elementary students – If your student is in second grade or below, the driver must see an adult for the student to be dropped off. The driver will contact the school and return the student to the school for parent pick-up.

Bus. # RSU 38 (Jess) – Leaves school parking lot at 6:30 a.m.

Morning High School/Middle School Runs

6:30 a.m. Main St. 7:17 a.m. North Rd.

6:41 a.m. Chesterville Ridge Rd. 7:25 a.m. East Rd.

6:51 a.m. Baldwin Hill Rd. 7:31 a.m. Sandy River Rd.

Ellis Lane 7:41 a.m. Our Rd.

6:58 a.m. South Rd. 7:49 a.m. Maple Lane

7:06 a.m. Gile Rd. 7:50 a.m. Fayette Central School

7:12 a.m. Watson Hgts. Rd. 7:52 a.m. Lovejoy Pond Rd.

8:00 a.m. Drop off at Maranacook Schools

Morning Fayette Central School Students

8:18 a.m. Sandy River Rd.

8:22 a.m. Fellows Farm Rd.

8:29 a.m. East Rd.

8:31 a.m. Watson Hgts. Rd.

8:37 a.m. Main St.

8:40 a.m. Drop off at Fayette Central School

Bus # (Erik) – Fayette Central School Students

7:15 a.m. Gile Rd.

7:21 a.m. South Rd.

7:28 a.m. Bamford Hill Rd.

7:31 a.m. Gail Rd.

7:36 a.m. Fulsom Rd.

7:37 a.m. Moose Hill Rd.

7:41 a.m. Chesterville Ridge Rd.

7:49 a.m. Fayette Ridge Rd.

7:53 a.m. Main St.

7:54 a.m. North Rd.

7:59 a.m. Main St.

8:04 a.m. Baldwin Hill Rd.

8:10 a.m. Norton Rd.

8:16 a.m. Main St.

8:18 a.m. Oak Hill

8:25 a.m. Drop off @ Fayette Central School

The p.m. run from RSU 38 will drop off starting at Sandy River Rd. and end at the Fayette Central School.

Students that live between 1812 Main Street and Maple Lane must ride the RSU 38 bus, (Phil’s bus), to and from school!

