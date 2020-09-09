Susan Collins deserves voters’ support.

I have had the opportunity to meet Collins in a professional capacity, and know her to be a senator who is interested, focused on the conversation and who asks pertinent questions surrounding proposed legislation. That is not always the case in Washington, D.C., when sometimes you feel shuffled about or rubber stamped in your efforts.

I have also met with her more informally with Scouting groups. Not only did she help us get passes and behind-the-scenes visits to several locations, she also took the time to meet with a large group of young men eager to learn about what it meant to represent Maine.

I cannot fully explain how proud I am to be represented by Sen. Collins in Washington, D.C., and I hope others will join me in voting for her in the upcoming election.

Robert Reed, Lewiston