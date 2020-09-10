Central Maine Board #20 is offering basketball a five-week rules course for people interested in becoming a certified basketball official.

The class meets through zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 29.

If you wish to register, you can do so at Mid-Maine Regional Adult Education website at midmaine.maineadulted.org

For more information contact TJ Halliday at 522-2029 or e-mail at [email protected]

