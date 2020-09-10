NORWAY — A Paris man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when his sport utility vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and flipped onto its side near 700 Waterford Road.
Kyle McLendon, 30, of Paris was driving a gold 2005 Chevrolet Suburban on Route 118 when it crashed, said Cpl. Robert Federico of the Norway Police Department. McLendon was pinned in the vehicle when it came to rest after striking a tree and rolling over.
McLendon was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital by Pace Ambulance with serious but non life-threatening injuries, Federico said. A spokeswoman at Stephens said he was no longer at that hospital Thursday morning. No other information about his condition was available.
The Norway Fire Department assisted the Norway police at the scene of the accident, near ABC Rubbish.
The cause of the one-vehicle crash remains under investigation, Federico said.
