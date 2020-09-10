LEWISTON — Interim Superintendent Jake Langlais will be nominated Monday to serve permanently in the position, according to the School Committee agenda for Sept. 14.

Langlais was hired July 15 to fill the position temporarily while a search was conducted for a permanent hire. He took over from former Superintendent Todd Finn who resigned after a little more than a year on the job, citing health issues.

Since July, Langlais has led the district through rough waters, including tortuous school reopening plans and a rancorous debate on whether to reduce the number of school police officers in the 5,200-student district.

He said Thursday in an email that his focus will be on relationships between teachers and students and on instruction. Relationships have been severed by school closings during the pandemic.

“I think the work we have before us includes how we explore ways in which we can do school differently for those who will benefit from it,” he wrote. “This work will include topics around culture, race, equity, keeping the lights on for activity and learning, and student engagement.”

He said he would address issues through collaboration.

“I am fortunate to know so many great members of our community,” he wrote. “I want to get them involved in our action steps.”

He said once he is approved, he will work with the School Committee on contract terms and salary.

“I’m excited for the future of Lewiston Public Schools, he said.

Langlais has been principal of Lewiston High School since 2017, before which he was principal at the the middle school.

Before that, he worked at the high school as assistant director of the Lewiston Regional Technical Center. Earlier in his career, he worked with youths with behavioral needs in a Spurwink home, a job he said helped him develop patience and understanding that all behavior has meaning.

