LEWISTON —A local man was indicted Thursday on a slew of charges stemming from an alleged armed assault in May that prompted a police manhunt across the Twin Cities.

Deon Sands, 21, of 205 Old Webster Road, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm and violating conditions of release after a previous, unrelated arrest.

The charges were handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury.

On May 14, police surrounded an apartment building at 11 Sylvan Ave. after learning an armed man had assaulted a woman with a handgun there. Witnesses said the man had been flashing a gun and making threats at that address.

For three hours, investigators remained outside the home, attempting to communicate with whomever was inside. It was ultimately learned that the house was empty. Sands had fled, police said, and the search began.

At the time, police said Sands had an extensive history of violence and described him as armed and dangerous. He was captured a short time later without incident, however, and was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where he remained Thursday.

At the time of his arrest, Sands was also wanted on warrants charging him robbery, assault and failure to appear on a charge of domestic assault. Those charges are still pending in court.

