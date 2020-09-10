I write children’s books. President Trump didn’t receive my vote in 2016 because I felt he would not be a good role model, for kids especially.

That fear has proven right, I feel. And, as though more proof were needed, recently we learned of private comments Trump made at foreign military occasions in 2018 — which he denies, but have been confirmed by a senior official who was there — referring to American soldiers and Marines, memorialized in French cemeteries, as “suckers and losers.” He can be viewed on tape referring to Sen. John McCain, a Vietnam POW, as a “loser” for being captured.

My dad served in the Medical Corps in World War II. He drove ambulances from the front lines, filled with the wounded to be treated at field hospitals, where many died. He rarely spoke about the war, and never about what he witnessed in those ambulances and triage hospitals.

Paul Baribault, Lewiston

